Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Woman Dead, Man Hurt When Pickup Truck Rolls Over in NH, Police Say

Jane Santaw, of Pike, died in the crash in Piermont, near the Vermont border, Thursday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images

A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed in New Hampshire Thursday, police said.

The man and woman were trapped in the Chevrolet Silverado that state troopers found rolled over on Route 25C in Piermont just before 5 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The woman was dead, while the man was seriously injured, police said. She was identified as Jane Santaw, a 59-year-old from Pike; he is Homer Taylor a 65-year-old from Pike.

Speed and conditions on the road are believed to have contributed to the crash, but police said they are still investigating it. Anyone with information is urged to call

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Piermont is a town in Grafton County, between White Mountain National Forest and the Vermont border.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiretruck crashPiermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us