Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Salem, Mass.

By Asher Klein

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A woman died after being hit by a car in Salem, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, police said.

Tammi Lyn Guy, 41, was found in the road about 8:23 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street, where she'd been hit by the vehicle, Salem police said Monday. She was rushed to a hospital but died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said. They didn't indicate if the driver might face charges.

State and local police continued to investigate what happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSALEM
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us