Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Pickup Truck in Cambridge

NBC10 Boston

A 74-year-old Massachusetts woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday in Cambridge.

State police announced Wednesday that Juzhen Feng of Cambridge had died after being hit around 8:15 Sunday morning on Memorial Drive near Ames Street.

Police arrived to the scene to find Feng under a parked sedan that was not involved in the crash. Investigators determined that she had walked from between two parked vehicles and into the travel lane.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

vandalism 57 mins ago

Cemetery Headstones Knocked Over, Damaged at Hingham Cemetery

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Allegedly Forced 1 Victim to Tie Up Another in Medford Home Invasion

The pickup truck's driver was identified as a 48-year-old man from Medford. He was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCambridge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us