Woman Dies After Being Hit by Pickup Truck in Cambridge

A 74-year-old Massachusetts woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday in Cambridge.

State police announced Wednesday that Juzhen Feng of Cambridge had died after being hit around 8:15 Sunday morning on Memorial Drive near Ames Street.

Police arrived to the scene to find Feng under a parked sedan that was not involved in the crash. Investigators determined that she had walked from between two parked vehicles and into the travel lane.

The pickup truck's driver was identified as a 48-year-old man from Medford. He was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.