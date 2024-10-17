Woman dies after being shot at Fall River home

A woman has died from her injuries after she was shot Wednesday at a home in Fall River, Massachusetts, where police also found a man with serious injuries from a stabbing.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning that they are actively investigating the assault and fatality that occurred early Wednesday on Dickinson Street. The woman who died has been identified as 42-year-old Remy Aull.

According to DA Thomas Quinn, Fall River police received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for two people with injuries at 490 Dickinson. Responding officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and Aull with a single gunshot wound.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Aull, who was in critical condition after the incident, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. There was no immediate update on the man's condition; he was said to be in stable condition Wednesday.

The man has not been publicly identified, and officials have not said what the relationship between the two was.

Further details were not available Thursday. An investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives, Fall River Police and homicide unit prosecutors is active and ongoing.