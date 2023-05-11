Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Shelburne

Woman Dies After Crash on Her Birthday on Mass. Mohawk Trail

Donna Woodcock, of Greenfield, was driving the car in Shelburne Friday about 6 p.m. when she crashed near Dragon Hill Road, officials said

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A woman has died from her injuries after crashing her car on her 65th birthday last week, authorities in Western Massachusetts said.

The woman's parents were also hurt in the single-car crash in Shelburne, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Donna Woodcock, of Greenfield, was driving the car on the Mohawk Trail Friday about 6 p.m. when she crashed near Dragon Hill Road, officials said. She died after being taken to Springfield's Baystate Medical Center, while her parents were taken to Greenfield's Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

State and local police continued investigating what led to the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Woodcock had been the principal of Greenfield High School, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

This article tagged under:

ShelburneMassachusettsdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us