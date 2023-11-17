Grafton

Woman dies after pileup involving 3 trucks on Mass. Pike Wednesday, police say

Massachusetts State Police said three cars collided, followed shortly afterward by the collision of three trucks: two tractor-trailers and a box truck

By Asher Klein and Mike Pescaro

A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a truck crashed onto her car in a pile-up on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday night, state police said in an update Friday.

The crash in Grafton was initially said to involve two tractor-trailers, one of which rolled over on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 at mile marker 98.2. Initially, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it caused serious injuries.

The incident just before 9:30 p.m. involved two separate multi-vehicle crashes, state police said Friday. First, three cars collided, including a 2012 Subaru Legacy, followed shortly afterward by the collision of three trucks: two tractor-trailers and a box truck.

One of the trucks turned over, falling onto the Subaru, which was being driven by Claudia Lukas, from Longmeadow, according to state police.

Lukas died after being taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Three other people involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

They didn't share any information on what's believed to have caused the crash, but noted that what took place remained under investigation as of Friday.

