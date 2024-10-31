Massachusetts

Woman dies from injuries after fire at Stoughton condo complex

Authorities say a woman in her 90s has died after being airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital following a fire in Stoughton last week

By Staff Reports

A woman has died after being injured in a fire last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out Thursday at a condominium complex on Greenbrook Drive. Crews airlifted the woman, who was in her 90s, to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the victim had succumbed to her injuries Tuesday night. Her identity was not immediately released.

"Our hearts go out to the woman's family and loved ones," Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll said in a statement. "On behalf of the Stoughton Fire Department and the community, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to them."

A pet dog was also rescued and treated at the scene after the fire, officials said.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen ceiling, where a light fixture was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities noted that no evidence has been found suggesting it was intentionally set.

