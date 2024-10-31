Woman dies from injuries after fire at Stoughton condo complex

A woman has died after being injured in a fire last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out Thursday at a condominium complex on Greenbrook Drive. Crews airlifted the woman, who was in her 90s, to Massachusetts General Hospital.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the victim had succumbed to her injuries Tuesday night. Her identity was not immediately released.

"Our hearts go out to the woman's family and loved ones," Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Carroll said in a statement. "On behalf of the Stoughton Fire Department and the community, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to them."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A pet dog was also rescued and treated at the scene after the fire, officials said.

Investigators say the fire began in the kitchen ceiling, where a light fixture was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities noted that no evidence has been found suggesting it was intentionally set.