Woman dies in apparent drowning at Taunton pond

The drowning incident occurred at Bunk Pond, Taunton police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman is dead after she apparently drowned Saturday at a pond in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Taunton police and firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at Bunk Pond, north of Interstate 495 on the Taunton/Raynham town line.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including the North Bristol County dive team and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) dive team.

North Bristol and SEMLEC divers recovered the woman's body from the pond after officials spent a couple of hours searching.


The woman's name has not been released at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

