Woman dies in car crash on I-293 in NH; passenger hurt

A woman died when the car she was driving crashed into a highway guardrail on Interstate 293 in Bedford, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, police said.

A second woman was hurt in the crash, which closed a highway ramp near Route 101 for hours, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The car, a Chevy Malibu, is believed to have drifted off the highway as it headed south, then hit the end cap of the guardrail about 12:45 a.m., police said. That sent the vehicle spinning down the highway.

There were two young women inside, authorities said, and the driver wasn't wearing her seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, who is believed to have been wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries that she was treated for at a hospital.

The driver hasn't been identified, and the crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.

Police asked anyone who saw the crash or with information to contact investigators by calling 603-223-4381 or emailing Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov.