Woman Dies in Fire at Multi-Family Home in Haverhill

An elderly woman died late Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Haverhill Fire Department was called to 40 Pilling Street around 10 p.m. after flames started in a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters found a woman in the back of the apartment and she was removed from the building but later died, officials said.

"She was transferred to Trinity Ambulance and unfortunately passed away from her injuries," Deputy Chief Christopher Link told NBC10 Boston.

The victim's name has not been released.

Another resident from a second-floor apartment was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused treatment.

Fire officials say damage was contained to the first floor, and the windows were boarded up Thursday morning.

Right now: boarded up first floor apartment on Pilling St. after elderly woman dies in Haverhill fire. pic.twitter.com/tK4xUtrtXA — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) March 17, 2022

Ten residents have been displaced and were assisted Wednesday night by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal and Haverhill arson investigation team.