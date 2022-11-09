Woman Dies in Fire in Millers Falls, Mass.

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Millers Falls, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, fire officials say.

The woman's name has not been released.

The state fire marshal's office said firefighters received a call around 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a home at 20 Bridge St. in Millers Falls in northwestern Massachusetts. Additional fire crews were called in shortly after because of reports of occupants trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found that several people had escaped the building, but one person remained unaccounted for. She was later found inside the home nad pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd Brunelle said in a statement. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

First responding crews observed heavy fire conditions and immediately began attacking the flames. The fire was contained to the building where it started, but cuased "catastrophic damage," according to fire officials, including a structural collapse.

About half a dozen area fire departments provided mutual aid. The displaced residents of the home are being assisted with shelter and other services.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, the fire marshal's office said.