A 64-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Manchester, New Hampshire during the early hours of Monday morning.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to 96 Prospect Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday and quickly knocked down the fire.

The cause remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal, the state's medical examiner and the Manchester Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.