Woman Dies of Burns From Fire at Maine Campground

A woman died from burns she received while someone tried to start a campfire in China, Maine, on Friday, officials said.
Liza Bragg, 46, was standing next to the fire at a campground on Pellerin Road when she was burned about 10:18 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Others at the site called 911.
Bragg, from Albion, was rushed to a local hospital and then to Maine Medical Center, but she died of her injuries, officials said.
The deadly incident was being investigated by Maine's fire marshal.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.