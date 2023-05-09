Local

fire

Woman Dies of Burns From Fire at Maine Campground

Others at the site in China, Maine, called 911 after Liza Bragg was fatally burned Friday night

A woman died from burns she received while someone tried to start a campfire in China, Maine, on Friday, officials said.

Liza Bragg, 46, was standing next to the fire at a campground on Pellerin Road when she was burned about 10:18 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Others at the site called 911.

Bragg, from Albion, was rushed to a local hospital and then to Maine Medical Center, but she died of her injuries, officials said.

The deadly incident was being investigated by Maine's fire marshal.

