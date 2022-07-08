Local

Woman Dies When Her SUV Rolls Over on Route 2 in Fitchburg

The woman wasn't immediately identified, and police didn't say what's believed to have caused the crash

By Asher Klein

A woman died when her SUV rolled over on Massachusetts Route 2 in Fitchburg early Friday morning, police said.

The crash took place about 5:55 a.m. near the Merriam Avenue and South Street exit, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Gardner, was the only person in the SUV, a 2002 Ford Explorer.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the woman when state troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, but those efforts, and the troopers' attempts to keep her alive, weren't successful and she was pronounced dead on the highway, police said.

The woman wasn't immediately identified, and police didn't say what's believed to have caused the crash, which investigators believe didn't involve other vehicles.

Police continue to investigate the crash, with the help of the state Department of Transportation, local first responders and medical examiner's officials.

