Woman to appear in court for deadly Boston Common stabbing

A 30-year-old woman accused of a deadly stabbing on the Boston Common over the summer is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Boston police arrested Alyssa Partsch, of Dorchester, this past weekend. She was wanted on a warrant for the murder of Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston.

Friends and family are mourning the death of a young woman who was stabbed at Boston Common two weeks ago.

Partsch allegedly stabbed Sheppard to death back in July. The 21-year-old was found with stab wounds near the Park Street T station and later died in the hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police haven't revealed a motive for the crime or said what led them to her arrest.

Partsch is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, where new details in the investigation should be revealed. It wasn't immediately known she has an attorney.