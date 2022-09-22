Woman Fatally Shot in Taunton Apartment, DA Says

A woman was fatally shot at an apartment in Taunton, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, authorities said.

Several people were in the apartment on Tremont Street at Shores Street when the shooting occurred, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Colby Dowling, a 26-year-old from Lakeville, was declared dead at the scene of the shooting after first responders arrived following an 11 p.m. 911 call, prosecutors said.

No more information was immediately available into what prosecutors called a suspicious death investigation, including whether anyone was under arrest.