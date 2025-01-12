Woman fatally struck by car in Woonsocket parking lot

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in a parking lot Saturday morning in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Woonsocket police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the incident at 1919 Diamond Hill Road, the listed address for Ocean State Job Lot, and found a 74-year-old woman with critical injuries.

The victim was taken to Landmark Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WJAR reports. Her name has not been released.

Police say the driver remained on scene, according to WJAR.

There was no immediate word if charges would be filed in the deadly crash. An investigation is ongoing.