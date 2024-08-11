Woman fatally struck by car near scenic overlook in Vermont

Vermont State Police identified the victim as Constance Vrooman, 74, of Sharon Springs, New York

vermont state police1
Vermont State Police

A woman is dead after she was struck by a car near a scenic overlook in Marlboro, Vermont, Saturday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say troopers received several 911 calls around 11:03 a.m. about a pedestrian who had been hit by motor vehicle on VT-9 in the area of the Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook.

Troopers responded along with the Marlboro Fire Department and Deerfield Valley Rescue, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 74-year-old Constance Vrooman, of Sharon Springs, New York.

The Chevy Silverado driver, 77-year-old Paul Rokke, of Belmond, Iowa, was not injured in the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

