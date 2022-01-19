Woman Fatally Struck By Truck in Wakefield

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Wakefield, Massachusetts, officials said.

A woman in her 60s was struck by a Nissan Frontier truck just before 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Hanson Street, according to a joint press release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory.

She was responsive on scene and transported by medical flight to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where she later died from her injuries, Ryan and Skory said. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, stayed on scene, officials said. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Wakefield police and the Massachusetts State Police crash analysis and reconstruction section.