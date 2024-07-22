Woman flown to Mass. hospital after crash in NH; man also seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving several cars Sunday afternoon in Westmoreland, New Hampshire.

State police say troopers were notified around 12:38 p.m. about the crash on Route 12 at River Rd. N and responded to find three vehicles and five occupants involved.

An investigation shows that a Toyota Sienna had been traveling northbound when it struck a Fiat Spider, which was stopped in the northbound lane while its driver waited for traffic to pass to turn left onto River Rd. N.

The impact from the crash sent the Fiat into the southbound lane, where it was struck again by a Ford F-350 traveling southbound, police say.

The Toyota driver, 46-year-old Kim Carrier, of Swanzey, and her child passenger were uninjured during the crash, according to police. However the Fiat driver and his passenger, both of Keene, were trapped in their vehicle, and firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to remove them.

Police say 67-year-old Peter Friedrichs, the Fiat driver, was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with serious but non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 73-year-old Irene Friedrichs, was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, as a precaution due to serious and unknown injuries.

The driver of the F-350, identified as 19-year-old Landon Lake, of Walpole, was not hurt during the crash.

Route 12 was closed for more than an hour, during which time drivers were told to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Paul Bergeron at Paul.J.Bergeron@dos.nh.gov or 603-358-3333.