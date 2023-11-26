Woman found dead at North Kingstown motel, police investigating

North Kingstown police are conducting a suspicious death investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

There's a suspicious death investigation underway in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, after a woman was found dead in a motel room there on Saturday night.

North Kingstown police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they received a 911 call from the Blue Beach Motel manager around 6:37 p.m. for an unconscious, injured person who was found in room 120.

Responding officers found the body of a 53-year-old woman at the Post Road motel and the conditions of the scene indicated potential for a suspicious death, WJAR reports.

Police have not said how the woman died, and her name is being withheld at this time.

There's no ongoing danger to the community, police said, adding that they'll update everyone as facts and circumstances permit.

The incident remains under investigation.

