Woman found dead at Ossipee, NH home; police investigating as suspicious

There's a suspicious death investigation underway in Ossipee, New Hampshire, after a woman was found dead at a home there on Sunday.

Information is extremely limited but New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said members of his office and the state police major crime unit had responded to the scene of a woman's suspicious death at an Ossipee residence.

No other details were immediately provided, including the woman's name or how she died, but the attorney general said responding officers have determined there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Formella said.