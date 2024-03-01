Woman found dead in NH, Amber Alert issued: Timeline of events

Early Friday morning, an Amber Alert was issued out of Berlin, New Hampshire, for a possibly armed and dangerous man who had abducted his two young children.

Five hours later, the New Hampshire Attorney General issued a press release saying that they were investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside an apartment in Berlin on Thursday night, and that the Amber Alert was connected to that death investigation.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said the children had been found safe in Keene, New Hampshire, and that Duren was in custody.

Here's a timeline of events so far:

Thursday, Feb. 29

Unknown time: Thirty-three-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger dies inside an apartment at 1063 Main St. in Berlin, New Hampshire.

8 p.m.: Police say Dustin Duren was last seen with his children in Berlin at this time.

10 p.m.: According to the Amber Alert, Dustin Duren's last known location was in Concord at this time.

10:30 p.m.: New Hampshire State Police and Berlin police respond to the apartment at 1063 Main St. in Berlin and find a woman's body inside. She is later identified as Naffziger.

Friday, March 1

4:10 a.m.: An Amber Alert is issued to the phones of New Hampshire residents, saying police are looking for a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate number V69023 driven by 36-year-old Dustin Duren, who is described as 5'10", 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The alert says that Duren is believed to be with two children -- Vaelyn and Elowyn Duren.

4:20 a.m.: New Hampshire State Police issue a press release with information about the Amber Alert, saying Duren is possibly "armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees them is asked not to approach them but to call 911.

9:10 a.m.: The New Hampshire Attorney General issues a press release saying they are investigating Naffziger's death as suspicious and confirming that the investigation is linked to the Amber Alert that was issued earlier in the day.

10:37 a.m.: New Hampshire State Police issue a press release saying that Elowyn and Vaeyln Duren had been safely located in Keene and their father was in custody, ending the Amber Alert.