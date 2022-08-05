Woman Dies in NH House Fire Apparently Sparked by Lightning Strike

A woman was found dead in a New Hampshire house that caught fire Thursday, apparently after a lightning strike, authorities said.

The blaze, in a home near the end of Bennett Street in in Sandwich, was reported about 10:52 p.m., according to a release from local fire and police officials and state fire officials Friday.

The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, and as firefighters worked to douse them, the woman's body was found, officials said.

The preliminary investigation found that the fire was caused by lightning, officials said, but the investigation continued Friday afternoon.

After an autopsy, the woman was identified as 84-year-old Janet Brown. She was found to have died of smoke inhalation in an accident, officials said.

As investigators continued to look into what caused the fire, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey urged the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms at home.