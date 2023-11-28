Woman found dead in suspicious circumstances at NH residence, prosecutors say

A woman's suspicious death at a residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, is under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Details about the woman's death, including when and how she died, weren't immediately available. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said only that there wasn't believed to be any threat to the public.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was under arrest. NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

State police and prosecutors are investigating what happened, the attorney general's office said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.