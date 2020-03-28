Woman Found Dead in Wareham Home

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her Wareham home on Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced.

Wareham police responded to an area near Marion Road shortly after 8a.m on Friday after receiving a call of a man in distress in a canoe. According to police, the 54-year-old man was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police were then told of a death a home on Woodbridge Avenue, according a statement from the District Attorney's office. When they arrived at the home, they found a 57-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act and are continuing to investigate.