death investigation

Woman Found Dead Inside Natick Home

Authorities are investigating a woman's death in Natick, Massachusetts

A woman in her thirties was found dead in a Natick, Massachusetts home Tuesday afternoon from apparent trauma, according to authorities.

Natick police and fire officials found the woman's body after getting a 911 call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Chrysler Road, Natick.

The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a random event. Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks confirmed an ongoing investigation into the woman's death Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police and their Crime Scene Services Unit are helping investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

death investigationPOLICEMiddlesex District Attorney's OfficeNatick
