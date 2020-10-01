A woman in her 60s was found dead and suffering from "apparent trauma" at a home in Billerica, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the woman's death, which is not believed to be random.

Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive woman at a Village Lane home at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

The name of the woman has not yet been released, nor have other details about what took place.

But prosecutors said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random. There is also no threat to the public.