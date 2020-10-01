Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
death investigation

Woman Found Dead With ‘Apparent Trauma' at Billerica Home, Prosecutors Say

The investigation so far suggests the incident was not random, and there is no threat to the public, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office

By Melissa Buja

Authorities at a Billerica, Massachusetts, home were a woman was found dead Thursday.
NBC10 Boston

A woman in her 60s was found dead and suffering from "apparent trauma" at a home in Billerica, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the woman's death, which is not believed to be random.

Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive woman at a Village Lane home at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 3 mins ago

Parishioners Rejoice After Archdiocese Reverses Closure of Sudbury Church

coronavirus 1 hour ago

708 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Mass. as Total Cases Top 130,000

The name of the woman has not yet been released, nor have other details about what took place.

But prosecutors said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random. There is also no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

death investigationBillericaVillage Lane
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us