Woman found seriously injured in Brighton

Boston Police say they responded to 95 Washington St. at around 1 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating an incident after a woman was found with severe injuries in Brighton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, they found a woman with severe injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

