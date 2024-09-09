Woman found seriously injured in Brighton

Authorities are investigating an incident after a woman was found with severe injuries in Brighton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to 95 Washington St. at around 1 a.m.

According to authorities, they found a woman with severe injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.