Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Woman found shot dead in New Hampshire home

By Matt Fortin

A woman was found shot dead on Thursday night at a home in Danville, New Hampshire, according to the state's attorney general's office.

Police in Danville responded to a call at a home on Back Road late Thursday night, and that's where they found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.

Her death has been classified as suspicious.

The AG's office, as well as the State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Concord.

The victim has not been named. Additional information has not been released.

Danville is a town in Rockingham County of about 4,500 people.

More New Hampshire news

MANCHESTER 3 hours ago

NH father indicted by grand jury in death of his son, 7, found burned, beaten

Nashua 4 hours ago

Suspicious package prompts large police presence in Nashua

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us