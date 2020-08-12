Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Woman Held Up Man With Taser After Meeting on Dating App, Police Say

Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Washington, allegedly held a Taser to the victim before robbing him of more than $100, police said

By Melissa Buja

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

A woman is scheduled to face a judge after police say she allegedly robbed a man at a Boston hotel after meeting him on an online dating app.

Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Washington, was arrested at the Hyatt Regency Tuesday morning and faces an armed robbery charge, police said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 36 mins ago

NH's 1st Sports Betting Retail Location Opens Just Over the Mass. Border

Fatal Shooting 52 mins ago

Fatal Shooting of Man Under Investigation in New Bedford

Officers arrived to the hotel at about 11:50 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, police said they spoke with a man who said he met a woman on an online dating app before meeting her in the lobby of the hotel.

The man said the two then went to the woman's room where they talked for about 30 minutes, police said.

It was during that time the woman took out a Taser and "held it to the victim" while she went through his pockets, according to police. The man told police the woman stole more than $100 from him before he ran from the room.

The man was able to get hotel staff to call the police, authorities said.

When officers went to Rivera-Apodaca's room to investigate, police said she denied knowing the victim and then became uncooperative. Police said officers then located a pink Taser on top of her luggage and took her into custody.

Rivera-Apodaca is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONarmed robberyHyatt RegencySelena Rivera-Apodaca
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us