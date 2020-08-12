A woman is scheduled to face a judge after police say she allegedly robbed a man at a Boston hotel after meeting him on an online dating app.

Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Washington, was arrested at the Hyatt Regency Tuesday morning and faces an armed robbery charge, police said.

Officers arrived to the hotel at about 11:50 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, police said they spoke with a man who said he met a woman on an online dating app before meeting her in the lobby of the hotel.

The man said the two then went to the woman's room where they talked for about 30 minutes, police said.

It was during that time the woman took out a Taser and "held it to the victim" while she went through his pockets, according to police. The man told police the woman stole more than $100 from him before he ran from the room.

The man was able to get hotel staff to call the police, authorities said.

When officers went to Rivera-Apodaca's room to investigate, police said she denied knowing the victim and then became uncooperative. Police said officers then located a pink Taser on top of her luggage and took her into custody.

Rivera-Apodaca is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if she has an attorney.