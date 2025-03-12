Methuen

Woman hit and killed in Methuen

A Methuen police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Police said they responded at 7:11 p.m. to the crash on Merrimack Street. Officers found a 23-year-old woman with severe injuries.

She was brought to Lowell General Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Merrimack Street remained closed hours after the crash. Investigators are looking into whether poor lighting could have been a factor.

No further details were immediately available.

