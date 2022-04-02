Woman Hit By SUV in Parking Lot of Stoneham Apartment Complex

A woman was seriously injured Saturday evening when she was struck by an SUV in an apartment complex parking lot in Stoneham, Massachusetts, police said.

The Stoneham police and fire departments responded to a Hill Street apartment complex around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to a joint statement from Police Chief James McIntyre and Fire Chief Matthew Grafton.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Edge struck a woman walking in the lot. The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, officials said.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.

An investigation is ongoing.