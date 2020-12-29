Local

Woman Hospitalized After Pepperell House Fire

The woman is in stable condition and being treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials

By Mary Markos

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a home in Pepperell, Massachusetts, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to reports of a woman inside a building that was on fire on Elliot Street shortly before midnight, according to Fire Chief Brian Borneman.

The woman is in stable condition and being treated for smoke inhalation, Borneman said, but she is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters had a little trouble accessing the building because of conditions inside. The fire eventually elevated to a second alarm.

The fire, which started in a first floor bedroom, is believed to be accidental. The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

