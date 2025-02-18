Woman hurt as sheet of ice smashes windshield on I-95 in Rhode Island

A Cranston, Rhode Island, woman was injured when a sheet of ice came flying off another vehicle and smashed through her windshield, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Dan DeCesare told the station that he and his wife JoAnn were driving on I-95 south Monday when a strong gust of wind sent the chunk of ice flying off the top of a tractor-trailer in front of them.

"It was like four inches thick, probably like four feet long," DeCesare said. "It disappeared over our car, and the bottom of it still managed to hit the windshield and just smash right through. It was kind of like a bomb hit the windshield," Dan told WJAR-TV.

JoAnn was hit in the chest and face by the ice as it crashed through the windshield. She was taken to the hospital and treated for chest contusions, a split lip, a head injury, and bruising across her body. She is expected to recover.

Dan said the truck driver stopped after DeCesare honked and signaled at him to pull over. Dan said the trucker told them his company is supposed to clean the top, but they don't always get all of the sides.

State law requires drivers to clear snow and ice from their vehicles before travel. Failing to do so can result in fines. More importantly, falling ice can have serious consequences.

"Absolutely, spend the time to take the ice off—any car, especially big trucks," Dan said.

Rhode Island State Police and West Warwick Police are investigating.

Similar incidents were reported on I-93S in Salem, New Hampshire and Route 190 in Sterling, Massachusetts. Both states also have laws on the books requiring drivers to clear off vehicles or face penalties.

New Hampshire State Police Flying ice smashed a windshield on I-93S in Salem, New Hampshire, on Monday.