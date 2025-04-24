Woman killed before Boston armed carjacking attempt is identified

The woman killed in before attempted armed carjacking in Boston's Allston neighborhood on Monday night has been identified.

Boston police on Thursday said Peggy Yousuf, a 77-year-old Allston resident, was the woman found inside a bedroom with significant head trauma at an apartment building on Glenville Avenue.

Omar Riaz, a 26-year-old from Allston, was arraigned Tuesday in Brighton District Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking and resisting arrest. He waived his right to appear.

A man led officers on a foot chase and tried to steal a car, according to police.

Police and prosecutors have said that officers responded just after 7:45 p.m. Monday to a 911 call on Glenville Avenue for an incident described as "likely a domestic."

Yousuf was not named in court, but she was identified as a family member of Riaz and lived at the home. Prosecutors said it was a "significant act of violence" that resulted in her death. Investigators have recovered a bat and a bloody sword they believe were involved.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

After police arrived at the apartment, a man broke a window, leaving the building and fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police used a stun gun as the man led officers on a chase through yards in the area. Police said he was ultimately apprehended on Quint Avenue after an attempted armed carjacking. None of the officers nor the attempted carjacking victim were injured.

Prosecutors said in court that Riaz was the only other person inside the bedroom. Another person who was in the home was outside the bedroom and heard noises. That person, described as being in a relationship with Riaz, was hospitalized, but prosecutors said the injuries are not serious.

Riaz was ordered held without bail. Police said they are continuing to investigate, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.