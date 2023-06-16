Woman followed by man late at night while leaving Acton train station

A woman was followed by an unknown man as she left an MBTA station in Acton, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night, and investigators are now looking for the public's help in identifying that man, according to the town's police force.

Officers with the Acton Police Department were called to Central Street near the commuter lot at the South Acton MBTA stop, for a report of a woman being followed.

The woman, 58, was "extremely alarmed" that she was being followed at night by an unknown man, so she walked up to the front door of a nearby home to get help, police said.

The male involved walked away, got into a dark-colored sedan and left when a homeowner told him he was calling police, authorities said. The ordeal was captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police responded, but were unable to find anyone in the area who matched the description of the person or the car he drove away in, the department said. He was described as being about six feet tall and wearing a red shirt, tan jacket and dark-colored shoes.

Authorities are working to identify and speak to this unknown man.

"It does not appear that any laws were broken during this incident, but a resident was in a great deal of fear and we would like to identify the other individual involved in this incident in an effort to determine what his intentions were," said Chief James Cogan said. "I would also like to notify the community of this incident in case there have been any other instances of this occurring that have not been reported."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact 978-929-7711.