Woman in Boston Finds Out You Can't Bring a Cane on a Plane If It Looks Like a Gun

“If it looks like a firearm, it's not getting on the plane with you,” TSA said in a tweet

By Claudia Chiappa

A rifle-cane seized at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
A woman tried to get onto a plane in Boston with what appeared to be a rifle on Tuesday -- though it was really just an elaborate cane, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers stopped the woman at a security checkpoint at Boston Logan International Airport for what they thought was a weapon. As it turned out, the object in question was a cane, whose handle was designed to look like a rifle, according to a tweet from TSA's New England branch.

The officers stopped the woman and the suspicious object, and TSA noted that, “If it looks like a firearm, it's not getting on the plane with you.”

Massachusetts State Police became involved and the woman was eventually allowed past security, though without the cane.

