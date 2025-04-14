Hartford

Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Hartford, Conn.

A woman in a wheelchair has died after getting hit by a car in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers responded to Broad Street near the Interstate 84 overpass around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police said they found a woman in a wheelchair with severe injuries in the road.

The woman, later identified as 67-year-old Beth Bosco, of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

