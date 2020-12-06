Woman in Wheelchair Hit by Snow Plow in Lowell Dies, 2nd Person in Hospital

A woman hit by a snow plow Saturday night during the nor'easter has died, while another person hit by the truck was seriously injuring another, officials said Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman from Lowell, was being pushed in a wheelchair by a 39-year-old man from Carlisle, when they were struck, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. at the corner of School and Cross Street. The woman was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street, prosecutors said.

“I know she was going to push herself in the snow that probably why he was helping her," said Artie Marcotte, who witnessed the incident.

"They were wearing safety jackets so people could see them with reflectors. It’s a bad tragic especially on the first snowstorm.”

A friend of the victim tells NBC10 Boston that she was homeless and often relied on others in the area to help wheel her to a local church and grocery store for food.

She was taken to Tufts Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The male pedestrian remains in a hospital nearby. Prosecutors have yet to identify either person.

It is unclear what role weather may have played in the crash, though it was a cold and wet evening as a winter storm moved through New England.

A heavy rainstorm poured rain across Greater Boston throughout the day Saturday.

Authorities say the driver of cars involved remained at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.