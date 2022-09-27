Woman Indicted in Stabbing Death of 71-Year-Old Man in New Hampshire

A woman has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester earlier this year, according to the state attorney general's office.

Stephanie Beard allegedly killed John Glennon by stabbing him in the head with a knife and stole his car, a silver Subaru Impreza, back in May. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office had issued a warrant for her arrest after the incident, and told the public she should be considered dangerous given the nature of the allegations. She was arrested in Boston following an extensive search that lasted for around a day.

Beard, 34, has now been indicted for second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death of Glennon by causing sharp force injuries with a knife", an alternative count of second degree murder for "recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by causing sharp force injuries with a knife" and on one count of theft for allegedly taking his car, according to a news release Tuesday from the New Hampshire AG's Office.

The Boston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday. Authorities allege she fatally stabbed John Glennon on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

An autopsy that was done determined Glennon was killed by multiple sharp force injuries in a homicide. Authorities said he was stabbed in the head at his Manchester apartment on May 13.

Beard is being held without bail. An arraignment on the new indictments will be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court's Northern District.