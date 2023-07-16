Woman injured after a reported assault in Newton

A woman was injured after a reported assault in Newton, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Newton Police say they responded to a call of a reported assault at a home on Brookline Street at around 8:21 p.m.

According to authorities, they found a 54-year-old woman suffering from blunt force injuries when they arrived.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, authorities say.

Police say that the victim had had an altercation with her husband. The woman's husband was placed under arrest.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

