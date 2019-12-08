DUI

Woman Injured After Climbing out Car Window, Driver Arrested for DUI

The woman was found in the road with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said

A woman was seriously injured when she seems to have exited through a passenger-side window of a moving vehicle on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Joseph Monsini, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the State Police Barracks in Foxborough. It's unclear whether he's represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

State Police said the woman, a 26-year-old Taunton, Massachusetts resident, was found by police in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

rescue Dec 7

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Rhode Island Dec 7

Report: RI Police Officer Shot at Suspect Who Drove at Him

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

DUITaunton
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us