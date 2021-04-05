Woman Injured After Fire Spreads to Multiple Homes in Lawrence

Firefighters remained in Lawrence, Massachusetts overnight after a massive blaze burned through at least four homes and injured a woman on Easter Sunday.

Multiple area fire departments faced challenges including wind and curious onlookers who wouldn't move out of the way when responding to the fire, according Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We had a lot of problems because one, the congested area. Two, the wind picked up and we had extremely heavy fire on arrival. And three, people wouldn't get out of our way. It was too interesting to come see a fire and they prevented us from getting in," Moriarty said.

One woman was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to Moriarty, who said she was already outside when firefighters arrived on scene. There was no immediate information on the extent of her injuries or her condition.

Four multi-family homes on Bennington and Saratoga caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at least one of which was completely destroyed in the 5-alarm blaze, Moriarty said.

The Lawrence Police Department and numerous area fire departments responded to the scene to provide mutual aid across two blocks, including North Andover, Stoneham and Woburn.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said four multi-family homes on Bennington and Saratoga caught fire, one of which was completely destroyed in the 5-alarm blaze.

The fire chief said it's too early to know what caused the fire, that will be part of their investigation.

"Even though we lost four buildings, it’s an extremely tight neighborhood. We could've easily lost 20 buildings," Moriarty said. "We've had bad fires in this neighborhood before. Water was a little tough, some hydrants are not so good."

No firefighters were injured, and police said they had no reports of any missing people.

Moriarty said firefighters had a tough time battling the flames in part because of how close together everything is in the area, and the wind gusts, which were blowing around 26 mph shortly after 7 p.m., according to NBC10 Boston meteorologist Chris Gloninger.

The fire chief also said that a large crowd of onlookers made it difficult for fire crews to access the homes. The Lawrence Police Department had asked people to not go near Saratoga Street. Streets in the area were closed.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from Saratoga Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sunday, where multiple area fire departments are responding to a large fire involving at least five buildings.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded, as many families were displaced, but the agency did not immediately know exactly how many adults and children were without a home Sunday night.

Victims of the fire were asked to meet with Red Cross for assistance at the command center on Lawrence Street near Pollo Tipico (190 Lawrence Street) and Farrah Funeral Home (located at 133 Lawrence Street), according to the mayor's office.

The Red Cross provides comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services.

Later Sunday night, a second fire broke out in Lawrence. The fire department confirmed there was a 2-alarm fire at a 3-story building located at 241 School Street. No other information on that fire was immediately available.