Woman Injured After Leg Gets Stuck Between MBTA Platform, Red Line Train

A woman who works for a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA was injured Tuesday when her leg got stuck between a stationary Red Line train and the platform at Alewife station in Cambridge.

The incident occurred shortly before noon. The MBTA said the woman works for a company that has a cleaning contract with the MBTA and was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge.

Her leg became caught between the edge of the platform and a Red Line train that was parked at the station.

Emergency personnel were able to get her leg out, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.