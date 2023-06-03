Local

Woman Injured in Hit and Run Incident in Rochester, NH

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run incident in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a person on the ground near the roadway in the area of a Hannaford's store in Milton road at around 10:22 p.m.

Police say they found an unconscious woman with a head injury on the ground.

Authorities say she was walking along Milton Road pushing an unoccupied baby stroller when she was struck by a vehicle from behind.

The vehicle was not on the scene, according to police.

The woman was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

Police say the damage to the vehicle is expected to be on the front passenger side and potential damage on the hood and windshield.

The identity of the driver of the vehicle also remains unknown at this time.  Damage to the vehicle is expected to be mostly on the front passenger’s side, with potential damage to the hood and windshield.

If you have information about this incident, you are urged to call Rochester Police.

