Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Woman Jumped From Window to Escape Kidnapper, Quincy Police Say

Matthew McAuliffe of Quincy, Massachusetts, is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will for a week and strangling her; she jumped from a second-story window to get away, according to police

A file photo of a Quincy Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

A woman jumped from a window to escape after her boyfriend held her against her will for a week, according to police in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call Wednesday after a woman was screaming for help outside in Quincy. When officers responded to the scene at an undisclosed location in Quincy, neighbors said a man had approached her from behind, covered her mouth and dragged her into an apartment.

Police forced their way into the apartment and found the woman unresponsive on a bed with red marks on her neck. She was struggling to breathe, police said. Medics cared for her before she was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

unemployment 53 mins ago

Still Waiting for Mass. Unemployment Benefits? We Asked What's Going on

Worcester 4 hours ago

Mass Vaccination Site Coming to Worcester State University

The woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew McAuliffe of Quincy, was arrested. He is accused of holding her against her will for the last week, according to police. The woman jumped from a second-story window to get away.

McAuliffe was arraigned Thursday morning in Quincy District Court on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery and assault and assault and battery on an intimate partner. Police say he was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsquincykidnappingdomestic violence
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us