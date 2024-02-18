car crash

Woman killed by vehicle on highway in Sutton is IDed

Police didn't say if the driver would be facing any charges, though the crash remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon

By Asher Klein

The woman who was fatally injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Sutton, Massachusetts, Saturday night has been identified.

Nicole Young, a 34-year-old from Thompson, Connecticut, died after the crash on Route 146 in Sutton Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police said Sunday.

The driver and passengers in the vehicle that hit Young weren't hurt, according to police. They haven't been identified and police didn't say if the driver would be facing any charges, though the crash remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place about 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 13, police said. First responders tried to save Young at the scene and she was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, but she didn't survive.

It wasn't immediately clear why Young was walking in the roadway.

