Woman killed, person injured chasing dog onto train tracks in NH

A woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while chasing after an off-leash dog in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Monday, police said. Someone she'd been walking with was also injured.

The woman was identified as Alicia Leonardi, a 42-year-old from Plaistow. Exeter police called the crash a "tragic event."

The crash was reported about 3:24 p.m. near the Newfields Road train trestle, police said. Investigators believe the two people were walking the dog, which was off leash, by the tracks.

When the train came around a bend and blared its horn, the dog ran onto the tracks, police said. Both Leonardi and her companion, who hasn't been publicly identified, tried to get the dog off of the tracks, leading to them being hit.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Leonardi," police said in a statement, noting that they were working with Amtrak and CSX police on what happened.

Police didn't share if the dog was injured.