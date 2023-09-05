Foxboro

Woman killed in crash on I-495 in Foxboro

A crash on Interstate 495 in Foxboro left a 24-year-old Mansfield woman dead, according to Massachusetts State Police

NBC10 Boston

A crash Tuesday on Interstate 495 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, left a Mansfield woman dead.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police, who responded around 5:15 p.m.

Two vehicles crashed, and one became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. One, a 24-year-old Mansfield woman, died from her injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All lanes but the breakdown lane were closed after the crash, but they reopened at 9:30 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

FoxboroMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us